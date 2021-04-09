British sport pays respect to Prince Philip

Kindly Share This Story:

British football clubs and Formula One teams are among those to have expressed their deepest sympathies over the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday aged 99.

Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their “sincere condolences to the Royal Family,” while Manchester United and Chelsea said they were saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family,” Chelsea wrote on Twitter.

Arsenal had a tribute on their website remembering Prince Philip’s “long association with the club.”

Also read:

The Duke of Edinburgh has supported several charitable initiatives at the club and also attended a number of Wembley cup finals in which Arsenal participated.

“He will always be remembered by Arsenal supporters for officially opening Emirates Stadium on Oct. 26, 2006.

`It was an unforgettable day for all concerned,” Arsenal said.

Formula One said Prince Philip served his country with pride and devotion, and Williams added: “His life was dedicated to the service of his country, which he did with an unwavering devotion.”

McLaren also paid their respects saying “we join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Sir Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association, offered “our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family … The thoughts of the nation are with them all at this time.”

Britain’s tennis ruling body LTA joined the sports world in mourning Prince Philip’s death saying “our condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: