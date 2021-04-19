British government launches review into football after European Super League furore

Kindly Share This Story:

The British government is launching a “fan-led” review into how football in England operates after the Super League scandal.

A statement to British parliament on Monday by Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Secretary Oliver Dowden revealed this.

It said the review would cover the “financial sustainability” of the game, “governence and regulation, and the merits of an independent regulator.”

It will also investigate how fans can have an “even greater say” in the oversight of the game and how to achieve that.

Dowden added he had met with the Premier League and the Football Association, and said they were “considering a wide range of sanctions.”

He revealed that he was planning to launch the review after football returned to normal in England.

However, due to the new revelations, he had brought it forward.

“We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening,” Dowden said, adding there would be a “very robust response.”(dpa/NAN)

