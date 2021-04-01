Bring buyers get 105 commission – Abuja- real estate firm create employment for Nigerians 

Kindly Share This Story:

In its continued efforts to make housing affordable for Nigerians, T Pumpy Concept Limited, developers of T Pumpy Estates Abuja, has announced a 40% slash promo as Easter gift for Nigerians.

This was made known by the MD/CEO of the real estate firm, Mr. Akintayo Adaralegbe, while unveiling the new package on Wednesday at the head office of the company in Abuja.

According to him, the ongoing promo is available for T Pumpy Estates across Abuja such as Lugbe, Kpyegi/Jikwoyi, Kurudu, among others.

He said any relator who brings a buyer is entitled to 10 per cent commission while anyone who brings ten buyers is entitled to a government-approved plot of land within the nation’s capital

According to him, “In Lugbe, 300sqm tagged Diamond is going for N1.4m as against the N4m market value while the Platinum package, 600sqm is going for N2.7m as against the N4.5m market value.

In category two, Diamond is going for N1.2m while Platinum would be sold for N2.4m.

In Jikwoyi/Kpeyegyi, Diamond (300sqm) is going for N540 while the Platinum (600sqm) would go for N900,000.

“We decided to slash the price as part of our efforts to make housing affordable for every Nigerian.

“We want to see a nation where at least, 60 per cent of her citizens are house owners.

“This is also an employment opportunity for people out there, especially the youths. Bring a buyer and get 10 per cent commission and if you can bring 10 buyers, you will be given a plot of land.

“All our lands have C-of-Os. They are authentic, verifiable and government-approved,” Mr. Adaralegbe assured.

Pumpy Concept LTD, is one of the leading estate developers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with no fewer than 28 estates units spread across the Federal Capital City and is ensuring that thousands of Nigerians residents have access to houses of their own.

