Breaking: Wada committee screens 14 aspirants for Anambra guber poll

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra state governorship screening committee is currently screening 14 aspirants for the June 26 primaries, which will produce the candidate for the November 6 election.

The committee chaired by former Kogi state governor, Capt. Idris Wada, arrived the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party at exactly 10:30 AM and waited for about two hours for the arrival of some of the aspirants.

READ ALSO:

Vying for the sole ticket are seasoned political heavyweights including the lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife; daughter of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekweme, Barrister Chidi Onyemelukwe; Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; Hon. Chris Azubogu and Mr. Winston Udeh.

Others are Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Ezeemo, Emeka Etiaba, Godwin Maduka, Mrs. Ekwochi Genevieve, Tony Nwoye, Ifedi Okwenna, Ugochukwu Uba and Walter Ubaka Oke.

The committee is expected to brief the press at the end of the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: