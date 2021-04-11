Breaking News
Breaking: Uzodimma, Ugwuanyi, Umahi, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Ohanaeze in Owerri

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri 

Following the wave of attacks on public institutions especially the police stations in the South East zone, the five governors of the Southeast, have stormed Owerri on Sunday, to take strong decisions on the issue of insecurity in the zone. 

As of the time of filing this report, the closed door meeting is ongoing at the Sam Mbakwe executive chamber, in Owerri.

Vanguard gathered that the governors in attendance were, Governor of Abia state, Okezuo Ikpeazu, Anambra, Willie Obiano, Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and the host governor, Hope Uzodimma. 

Also sitting alongside with the Southeast governors’ included the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world-wide, Professor George Obiozor as well as top security chiefs in the zone. 

Details coming……….

 

