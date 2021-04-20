Breaking: Ondo Election Tribunal throws out Jegede’s petition against Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jegede had challenged the victory of the ruling APC and its candidate in the October 10, 2020 governorship election which saw the re-election of Governor Akeredolu for a second term in office.

The chairman of the three-member panel Justice Umar Abubakar while delivering judgement in Akure struck out the petition of Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP for want of Jurisdiction.

According to him “Issue raised therein in this petition are settled the issue of internal affairs and management of a political party which this Tribunal has no jurisdiction.”

