(BREAKING) National Sports Festival: Edo Govt shuts down MOC office 

Deputy Gov says no retreat no surrender

By Tony Ubani

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu has directed that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Main Organising Committee (MOC) offices of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin be shut down, following yesterday’s revelation that the state has no more funds to prosecute the festival.

Addressing journalists inside the media centre at the Ogbe Stadium, Shuaibu said the decision was taken because the state can no longer be able to feed the athletes because it cannot afford the bills any longer.

At an unscheduled media briefing, the deputy governor insisted that the governor would have no choice but to stop the festival abruptly.

“Gentlemen of the press. We have ordered that the MOC office be shut down and if nothing positive from the Federal Government in terms of funds is heard before 12 noon tomorrow (Friday) we will discontinue the sports festival” he stated.

It would be recalled that the Project Manager and media communications of Edo 2020, Musa Ebomhiana had on Wednesday issued a statement that due to non-availabilty of funds to carry on with the Festival, the state could end the festival midway.

Vanguard News Nigeria

