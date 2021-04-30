Breaking: NAFDAC approves Pfizer-BioTech  COVID-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Friday approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

This is coming few months after it gave authorisation for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jabs in the country.

Announcing this at a press conference in Lagos, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye explained that the pfizer-Bio Tech vaccine was for emergency use only.

She added that the vaccine can now be stored between -15 to-25 equivalent to freezer temperature.

