Breaking: Many feared dead as commercial bus plunges into Ondo river

Ondo govt plans to create legal departments in MDAs

Dayo Johnson Akure

A commercial bus has plunged into the Owena river, along Akure/ Ondo highway in Ondo state killing an undisclosed number of passengers

Eyewitness account said that the driver of the 18 seated bus which was coming from Ondo town and heading to Akure lost control as a result of over speeding and plunged into the owena river.

Five of the passengers including a child according to him have been rescued and rushed to the hospital by motorists and men of the FRSC.

Details later…

