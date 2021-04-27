[Breaking] Insecurity: Declare state of emergency on security sector now — Reps tell Buhari

…invite NSA, Service, Paramilitary Chiefs for briefing
By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja
House of Representatives on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the security sector to effectively tackle the raging and ravaging insecurity in the country.
The House also invited the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Mongunu, the Service Chiefs and the paramilitary heads to appear before the institution and brief the members on the security situation in the country.
The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila read the resolutions after a four-hour executive session of the House.
The House also took other far-reaching decisions meant to safeguard Nigerians.
Details coming shortly…