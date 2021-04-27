Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

[Breaking] Insecurity: Declare state of emergency on security sector now — Reps tell Buhari

On 4:20 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari committed to completing FG's abandoned projects ― NCDMB
President Muhammadu Buhari

…invite NSA, Service, Paramilitary Chiefs for briefing

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the security sector to effectively tackle the raging and ravaging insecurity in the country.

The House also invited the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Mongunu, the Service Chiefs and the paramilitary heads to appear before the institution and brief the members on the security situation in the country.

Also read: Insecurity: Presidency now employer, defender of terrorists — Fayose alleges

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila read the resolutions after a four-hour executive session of the House.

The House also took other far-reaching decisions meant to safeguard Nigerians.

Details coming shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!