The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday arrested the former Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, over alleged money laundering.

Okorocha was arrested at his office in Abuja.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, told Vanguard that the news was true. “Okorocha has been arrested by our men”, he said in a telephone chat.

