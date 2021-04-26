Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Boko Haram invades Gwoza LGA of Borno

On 7:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Boko Haram reigns terror in Geidam after 72hrs, slaughters residents
File image

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Monday evening invaded Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state shooting sporadically as residents flee into the mountains for safety.

Reliable sources said security agencies are currently exchanging fire in an attempt to repel the attack.

Gwoza is about a 180km drive from Maiduguri which has witnessed relative peace in the last year.

Also read: Remove hindrances to cement manufacturing in Nigeria, Ex-CBN Director urges FG

It is also the home town of Senator Representing Borno South, Ali Ndume who is the Chairman senate committee on the army.

Some residents who spoke to our Correspondent said, sporadic shootings and the sound of explosions were heard around Government Day Secondary School, Gwoza and other surrounding communities.

Confirming the latest attack, Senator Ndume exclusively told our Correspondent that a “group of armed insurgents are currently attacking my home town Gwoza”.

Although he said, he did not have details but solicits prayers from all and sundry for God to protect the innocent souls and restore peace in the country.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!