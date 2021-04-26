Breaking: Boko Haram invades Gwoza LGA of Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Monday evening invaded Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state shooting sporadically as residents flee into the mountains for safety.

Reliable sources said security agencies are currently exchanging fire in an attempt to repel the attack.

Gwoza is about a 180km drive from Maiduguri which has witnessed relative peace in the last year.

It is also the home town of Senator Representing Borno South, Ali Ndume who is the Chairman senate committee on the army.

Some residents who spoke to our Correspondent said, sporadic shootings and the sound of explosions were heard around Government Day Secondary School, Gwoza and other surrounding communities.

Confirming the latest attack, Senator Ndume exclusively told our Correspondent that a “group of armed insurgents are currently attacking my home town Gwoza”.

Although he said, he did not have details but solicits prayers from all and sundry for God to protect the innocent souls and restore peace in the country.

Details later…

