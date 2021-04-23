Breaking: Boko Haram defies Ramadan, invades Geidam LGA of Yobe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Suspected armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Friday invaded the Geidam Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe state wreaking havoc, as residents scampered for safety. Sources and fleeing residents have said.

The insurgents invaded the town with several gun trucks at about 5 pm.

Geidam is the home town of the immediate past Governor, now Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

The town is about 200km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and one of the border towns between Nigeria and the Niger Republic. It also shares a boundary with Borno State from the north.

The town has been attacked by Boko Haram several times leading to loss of lives and property.

Also read:

Confirming the incident, Executive Chairman of Geidam, Hon Ali Kolo told our Correspondent that the armed insurgents attacked the community at about 5 pm and they are still much holding ground at press time.

“Yes, I received a distress call this evening that my Local Government Council is under Boko Haram attack.

“Right now I am in Damaturu for an official engagement and had planned to return back tomorrow (Saturday), only to receive this bad news.

“Presently, I learnt the insurgents are still wreaking havoc as residents flee for safety.

“I am appealing to all and sundry to Pray Allah (God) protect the innocent and may peace be restored in our fatherland “. Kolo stated.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: