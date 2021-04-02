Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

[BREAKING] Black Easter: Village Head, four others abducted by men in Military uniform in Ebonyi

On 6:27 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ebonyi : Council chairmen condemn attack, support law against open grazing

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

UNKNOWN gun in military uniform, yesterday reportedly abducted the village Head, Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Also read: I will be shocked if attack was aimed at me – Soludo

Four others were equally abducted alongside the village head at about 2:00 pm on April 1st 2021.

The gunmen who came on motorbikes in their numbers left many persons injured before leaving the affected Community.

…Details later

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!