[BREAKING] Black Easter: Village Head, four others abducted by men in Military uniform in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki
UNKNOWN gun in military uniform, yesterday reportedly abducted the village Head, Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
Four others were equally abducted alongside the village head at about 2:00 pm on April 1st 2021.
The gunmen who came on motorbikes in their numbers left many persons injured before leaving the affected Community.
