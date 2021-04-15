Breaking: Ag IGP disbands police monitoring teams in Lagos, Port Harcourt

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following what he described as incessant complaints of harassment and operating beyond their briefs over cases of investigations, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate-disbandment- of the IGP Monitoring Satellite offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Also read:

Speaking at his maiden meetings with Command Police Commissioners from the 36 states of the country and FCT as well as Zonal-AIGs, the IGP said the IGP Monitoring Unit as a whole will be re-organized.

Details soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: