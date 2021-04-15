Breaking: Ag IGP disbands police monitoring teams in Lagos, Port Harcourt

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja
Following what he described as incessant complaints of harassment and operating beyond their briefs over cases of investigations, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate-disbandment- of the IGP Monitoring Satellite offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.
Also read: Police refute Wike, say IGP, Rivers CP aware of Nunieh’s home invasion
Speaking at his maiden meetings with Command Police Commissioners from the 36 states of the country and FCT as well as Zonal-AIGs, the IGP said the IGP Monitoring Unit as a whole will be re-organized.
Details soon…