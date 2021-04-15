Breaking News
Breaking: Ag IGP disbands police monitoring teams in Lagos, Port Harcourt

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja
IGP Baba appoints AIG Hafiz Inuwa as Force secretary

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following what he described as incessant complaints of harassment and operating beyond their briefs over cases of investigations, Acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate-disbandment- of the IGP Monitoring Satellite offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Speaking at his maiden meetings with Command Police Commissioners from the 36 states of the country and FCT as well as Zonal-AIGs, the IGP said the IGP Monitoring Unit as a whole will be re-organized.

Details soon…

