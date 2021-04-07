Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

The Orubebewosowoso 1 of Niger Delta, Chief Romeo, has lauded the executive chairman, Bomadi local government council, Delta state, Mr William Angadi, over his developmental efforts as well as conflict resolution in riverine communities.

Chief Bozimo, who is the Gesikeme of the Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom in the Bomadi council area, made the commendation yesterday at Bomadi, headquarters of the council area.

He noted that Angadi’s efforts for the council area was no doubts long expected by Bomadians, stressing his zeal to serve his people better had endeared him to many.

He said: “We can never forget so soon his efforts in his first tenure, opening up communities by constructing roads and salvaging flood-prone communities from the devastation of the perennial flood that ravages communities.

“The over 1 km Kpakiama- Bomadi-Overside multi-million naira flood control road project, renovation of the council Secretariat complex with modern office equipment, intra and inter-communal conflict resolution among others are commendable efforts.

“I urged all Bomadians to give him the needed support and cooperation to enable him to perform better in his second tenure.

“I also commend Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his feat in road construction in the state and appeal that he should look into Bomadi because we are lagging behind in many things”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

