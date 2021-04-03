Boundary dispute: Obaseki visit, orders feuding communities to keep off disputed land

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has declared a no-go-area to the disputed boundary area clash between Sabongida-Ora and Uhunmora communities in the Owan West local government area which has led to the killing of not less than four persons. Obaseki prohibited access to all parties involved in the land dispute.

He made the declaration while on a fact-finding mission in Sabongida-Ora in the company of security chiefs where he reassured that the government would do everything to ensure that the communal clash is brought to an end.

Obaseki noted, “All the land affected must be vacated immediately. I don’t want to see anybody on the land affected by this crisis. Farming or any other activity must not go on in that land as all activities must be suspended until a decision is reached on the matter. Commissioner of Police, please make sure your men enforce this order.

Also read:

“My mission here is to restore peace and find out the problem, as there have to be immediate, short and midterm actions. There are lives lost; the issue must not be swept under the carpet as it is the government responsibility to protect lives and properties.

“I will consult to find out and evaluate whether we would set up a Commission of Enquiry, Tribunal of Enquiry or just a Panel of Enquiry. We would decide and give everyone the opportunity to air their views on how it will be resolved permanently.”

Obaseki further appealed to the youths and elders of Sabongida-Ora and Uhonmora communities to allow peace reign, reassuring that his administration is doing everything possible to ensure that all his campaign promises are fulfilled.

Normalcy is gradually returning to the area as a visit to the communities Saturday showed that people were going about their normal lives and activities and some shops were sighted opened for business.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: