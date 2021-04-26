Border institute bill: Ogun State Traditional Monarch supports Sen Tolu Odebiyi, attends NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

Traditional Monarchs from Ogun State has thrown their full weight to supporting Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial district (Yewa-land) .

The monarchs today made their presence felt at the Senate after they followed the Senator to lend their support as they continue to push for the creation of the National Institute for Border Studies in Ogun State.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi had recently sponsored a bill on the establishment of the National Institute for Border Studies, in Imeko, Ogun West Senatorial District.

The royal fathers were led by the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, others include the Onipokia of Ipokia Yewa, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan; Alagbara of Agbara Yewa, Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade; Eselu of Iselu Yewa, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi; and the Abepa of Joga Orile Yewa, Oba (Dr.) Adeyemi Olanrewaju Adekeye,

Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite Alabi; and the Aboro of Iboroland, Oba Daniel Salako.

The traditional rulers came to witness the public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

According to the details of the bulk sponsored by the Senator, the institute is proposed to be a degree awarding institution, with the power to admit students and award degrees upon the completion of their statutory academic years and after satisfying the requirements of the council

Also the institute will develop and conduct courses for training of students as well as teachers in the teaching profession, expand the horizon for indigenous research and provide the basis for cooperation, partnership and collaboration with relevant institutions, researchers and stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond.

The Institute is within the statutory supervision of the NUC and the Ministry of Education represented by the Minister who acts in the stead of the President as the visitor to the institute.

Kindly Share This Story: