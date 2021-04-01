Booking COVID-19 PCR & Antibody RDT tests in Nigeria now easy

Kindly Share This Story:

NCDC-accredited testing center, 54gene, has provided access to precise, fast, and real-time detection COVID-19 results via its private, secure, and user-friendly diagnostics platform, DiagnoseMe Africa. In addition to its COVID-19 PCR testing facilities, 54gene has introduced COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT).

With ongoing testing operations in Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun States; and collection centers in Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, Anambra, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, the lab offers private individuals departing and arriving into the country, corporate organizations seeking to get employees tested, and secondary schools looking to safeguard the health of their students and staff, quick and accurate confirmatory COVID-19 tests.

To book a test, create your DiagnoseMe Africa account and begin here.

Other benefits for corporate organizations include:

An assigned sample collection team sent to any location of choice for sample collection

A contract with a flexible payment plan

An assigned company profile for easy collation of results by the company representative

For more information, please contact 012296553

*Please note that COVID-19 Antibody RDT is available only to travellers.

Kindly Share This Story: