Book launch: How billboard ad turned my life around, Dr Oriyomi reveals

Dr Patrick Oriyomi has revealed how a billboard he sighted on the mainland became a game-changer and launched him into a new realm of realities.

He explained at the launch of his book, Starting Afresh, that it took him about 14 months to complete the book.

While speaking about his life experience and what turned out to be a major setback at that time, Dr Oriyomi revealed that he “lost about 25 rams in one day to heatwave,” and was devastated.

“My friend reminded me of the need to start afresh and we did again…

“You can start afresh at any given time. I worked the regular 9 am to 5 pm job for about a decade and there was nothing to show for it. I tried car dealing but it didn’t work.

“I came across a billboard somewhere on the mainland a long time ago and it changed the whole narrative for me.

“This book is for everyone particularly entrepreneurs, graduates without jobs.”

Speaking on why Dr Oriyomi is most qualified to write on such a topic, CEO, Nana Creations, Abedoh Nana, enthused that the author is a living testimony.

“He was a successful businessman with a decade long of selfless service, he is a perfect story.

“I can assure you that he is not profit-seeking, but impacting the lives of people is a hobby for him.”

Dr Oriyomi also said that in a world where people are paying less attention to hardcopy, he and his team have decided to release an audio version by June to make reading on the go easier for everybody.

Vanguard News NIgeria

