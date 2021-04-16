BLord Group is more than just Bitcoin trading, declares company’s chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

For many who may have the misleading notion that the B-Lord Group is merely a bitcoin trading organisation, the executive chairman of the company, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as BLord has debunked such notion.

Besides his flagship cryptocurrency business, BLord, also the owner of BLord Luxury Store and BLord Autos, disclosed that he is also a real estate investor.

This he disclosed in a recent video he posted on Instagram which showed him on a site inspection of an ongoing building project, that he referred to as “my first real estate project of N60 million” and described as a seven-bedroom duplex that will be ready under two months.

BLord further disclosed: “My kind of real estate business is different; I use my money to build a house and I put it up for sale, if you like it you pay me.”

Despite being widely regarded as one of the biggest crypto traders around, BLord avowed that he is not in competition with anyone, saying “I don’t compete with anyone.”

According to him: “One of the biggest favours you can do for yourself is to forget about who is ahead or behind you. Just do your best.”

For the Awka, Anambra-based entrepreneur, what matters most in business is how well a business is built, not necessarily how big it is. “I work hard every day to build my business,” he said, “I have no intention of catching up or surpassing anyone; my business objectives are not dependent on others’.”

