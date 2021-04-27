Black Purist  Media  rebrands  as Black  Purist  ECOWAS

Kindly Share This Story:

…Appoints Mitterand Okorie as Regional Managing Editor

By Gabriel Olawale

Black Purist Media, a Lagos-based agency with an expertise in strategy and integrated marketing communications, has been officially renamed Black Purist ECOWAS (Black Purist ECO Ltd).

As contained in a media release issued on Monday, this rebrand includes, among others, a new name, website, a logo update and shared symbol.

This rebrand is coming fast on the heels of its long-term commitment to remote working and recent re-launch as an editorial and content writing agency.

Black Purist ECOWAS announced the appointment of Mitterand Okorie as its Regional Managing Editor (Digital) for the 15 ECOWAS Countries.

According to Black Purist ECOWAS, Okorie will lead the Company’s entire content marketing strategy, from ideas, to execution and distribution whilst operating remotely from South Africa.

As an expert writer with extensive experience in corporate and international development communications writing, he is described as a crucial addition to the company.

Okorie is said to have executed several consulting projects for the UNFPA – United Nations Populations Fund. He was the communications person for the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on youth mission across five African Countries covering Senegal, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

He is a Lecturer of Peace and Conflict Studies and currently a PhD candidate of Conflict Transformation and Peace Studies at the UKZN, South Africa.

The Founder, Black Purist ECOWA, Maryam Madumere, noted that Black Purist Media has pursued this full rebrand and website launch in an effort to reflect the changes and growth that the company has undergone in the last four years.

“We are excited about having Okorie on board our editorial/content writing team and proud of our overall strategic rebrand process.

“We are a very different business than we were four years ago when we started,” she added.

In the words of the founder, their heritage in strategy and integrated marketing communications would always be something they are proud of and an area they would continue to innovate on behalf of “ Our clients through our new investment in content writing.”

Further, Madumere expressed delight in the new direction of Black Purist ECOWAS, which has attracted top-level experts with demonstrable achievements and experience in corporate writing.

Black Purist ECOWAS is a Nigerian-Jewish multinational marketing agency specialised in editorial and content writing services with 100 per cent remote presence in 15 ECOWAS countries.

They include Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Côte D’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Benin, South Africa, Guinea, Niger, and Mali.

