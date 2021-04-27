Breaking News
Black Purist  Media  rebrands  as Black  Purist  ECOWAS

…Appoints Mitterand  Okorie as Regional  Managing  Editor

By Gabriel Olawale

Black  Purist  Media,  a  Lagos-based  agency  with an  expertise  in  strategy and integrated  marketing  communications,  has been officially renamed  Black  Purist  ECOWAS (Black  Purist  ECO  Ltd).

As contained in a media release issued on Monday, this  rebrand includes,  among  others,  a  new  name,  website,  a  logo  update  and  shared  symbol.

This  rebrand  is  coming  fast  on  the  heels  of  its  long-term  commitment  to  remote  working  and  recent  re-launch  as  an  editorial  and  content  writing  agency.

Black  Purist  ECOWAS  announced  the  appointment  of  Mitterand  Okorie  as  its  Regional  Managing  Editor  (Digital)  for  the  15  ECOWAS  Countries.

According to Black  Purist  ECOWAS, Okorie  will  lead  the  Company’s  entire  content  marketing  strategy,  from  ideas,  to  execution  and  distribution  whilst  operating  remotely  from  South  Africa.

As  an  expert  writer  with  extensive  experience  in  corporate  and  international  development  communications  writing,  he  is  described as a crucial  addition  to  the  company.

Okorie  is said to have  executed  several  consulting  projects  for  the  UNFPA  –  United  Nations Populations  Fund. He  was  the  communications  person  for  the  UN  Secretary  General’s Envoy  on  youth  mission  across  five  African  Countries  covering  Senegal,  Gambia,  Ghana,  Nigeria  and  South  Africa.

He  is  a  Lecturer  of  Peace  and  Conflict  Studies  and  currently  a  PhD  candidate  of  Conflict  Transformation  and  Peace  Studies  at  the  UKZN,  South  Africa.

The Founder,  Black Purist ECOWA, Maryam  Madumere, noted that Black  Purist  Media  has  pursued  this  full  rebrand  and  website  launch  in an effort to   reflect  the  changes  and  growth  that  the  company  has  undergone  in  the  last  four  years.

“We  are  excited  about  having  Okorie  on  board  our  editorial/content  writing  team  and  proud  of  our  overall  strategic  rebrand  process.

“We  are  a  very  different  business  than  we  were  four  years  ago  when  we  started,” she added.

In the words of the founder, their  heritage  in  strategy  and  integrated  marketing  communications  would  always  be  something  they  are  proud  of  and  an  area  they  would  continue  to  innovate  on  behalf  of  “ Our  clients  through  our  new  investment  in  content  writing.”

Further,  Madumere  expressed  delight  in  the  new  direction  of  Black  Purist  ECOWAS, which  has  attracted  top-level  experts  with  demonstrable  achievements  and  experience  in  corporate  writing.

Black  Purist  ECOWAS  is  a  Nigerian-Jewish  multinational  marketing  agency  specialised  in  editorial  and content  writing  services  with  100 per cent remote  presence  in  15  ECOWAS countries.

They include Nigeria,  Ghana,  Gambia,  Côte  D’Ivoire,  Cape  Verde,  Sierra  Leone, Liberia,  Togo,  Burkina  Faso,  Guinea  Bissau,  Benin,  South  Africa,  Guinea,  Niger, and  Mali.

