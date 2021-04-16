Black bear cubs wander into North Carolina nursing home

Kindly Share This Story:

A pair of curious young black bears figured out how to work the front door of a North Carolina nursing home and wandered into the vestibule.

Witness Cindy Brown captured a video showing the two bears wandering up to the front door at Accordius Health at Asheville.

One of the bears manages to open the door and the bears wander in and out of the facility’s vestibule while wrestling. The video shows the bears open the door from the outside at least twice.

Brown told WLOS-TV the unexpected visit brought “smiles to everyone” at the nursing home.

The North Carolina Wildlife Commission issued a statement in March asking members of the public to keep a safe distance from bear cubs as the animals began to become more active as temperatures rise.

