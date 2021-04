Kindly Share This Story:

A bill for an Act to establish College of forestry, tourism in Idanre, and other matters related passed second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday in Abuja.

Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State read the bill for the second time today.

READ ALSO: Imo governor threatens monarchs over insecurity

Meanwhile, the bill has been referred to the relevant House Committee for further legislative action.

Kindly Share This Story: