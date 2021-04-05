Benue police rescues abducted 13-year-old girl, arrests two suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An abducted 13-year-old girl, Mngusuur Iorlian has been rescued by a special operation of the Benue state Police Command codenamed ‘Operation Zenda.’

Vanguard gathered that the victim was kidnapped from her father’s residence on Easter Sunday at about 12 noon, opposite NKST Church, Akpera in Adikpo town by suspected hoodlums terrorising Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The source said after the girl was kidnapped a distress call was immediately put to the ‘Operation Zenda’ patrol team who trailed the abductors to their hideout and rescued the victim the same day unhurt.

He said two suspects including Vershima Sunday of Mbawer community, Nanev in Kwande LGA, and Grace Yaaor were arrested in connection with the abduction.

According to the source, “when the Zenda team invaded the hideout of the gang, they were confronted by the gang members who engaged them in a gun battle.

“The Zenda team overpowered the criminals and rescued the victim. One of the suspects identified as Vershima Sunday was arrested, while four others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Also one lady identified as Grace Yaaor was arrested for concealing information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnap suspects while one motorcycle suspected to have been used by the hoodlum was recovered by the Police”, he said.

When contacted, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the development said the police were on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang.

