Benue HIV/AIDS prevalence rate drops from 12.9 to 4.7 per cent — NACA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, Wednesday disclosed that the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS in Benue state has dropped from 12.9 to 4.7 per cent.

The Zonal Coordinator, North Central Zone of the agency, Mr Lawrence Kwaghga made this known when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

Mr. Kwaghga acknowledged the support of the Benue State government to the fight against the spread of the scourge and sued for its sustenance.

He said “at the moment, the prevalence rate of the virus in the state has dropped from 12.9 per cent to 4.7per cent, which is commendable.”

He noted that the desire of NACA and the world, in general, was to end the spread of HIV-AIDS by 2030 stressing that the target was achievable through the collective effort of all stakeholders.

He sued for sustained and increased funding from governments at all levels, stressing that “there is a need for increased budgetary allocation to the state and zonal offices of NACA to enable them to achieve set goals.”

The Zonal Coordinator solicited the revival of the local offices of the agency for improved service delivery, pointing out that government support in terms of funding was also imperative.

The welcoming delegation, Governor Samuel Ortom expressed delight over the sharp drop in the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS in the state and pledged his administration’s support to the agency to achieve set objectives.

While acknowledging the support of donor agencies and development partners to the fight against the spread of the virus in the state, Governor Ortom pledged improved and sustained funding to the agency in the state to stem the scourge.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: