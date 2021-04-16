Bayer Nigeria trains farmers, extension officers on best agronomic practices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nimat Otori

Seventy-five farmers and 75 agriculture extension officers have been trained on best agronomic practices on rice, maize, and cassava in Ilorin, Kwara state.

At the training conducted by Bayer Nigeria, a German agrochemical company, the participants were also trained on pest management on all crops, safe and responsible use and handling of pesticide

Speaking at the training, Mr Adeyemi Adeyemo, the South West Sales Manager of Bayer Nigeria, said the training in partnership with Kwara State Agricultural Development Program is to realize the potential of Agriculture in the State.

He mentioned areas of training to involve good crop management of rice, maize, and cassava and the responsible use of pesticides.

In response to whether there is a further action to embark, he said a contract would be considered to enable them to become the sole distributor of Bayer products in Kwara state.

“We are going to do a contract with them so they will become a distributor in Kwara state for Bayer Nigeria.”

Adeyemo said a department in the ministry responsible for marketing sales and input has decided to take the distribution of Bayer products in Kwara state.

“That way it will reach out to them and the farmers will be getting it at good prices.”

Ahmed Idowu, an extension officer, Kwara ADP who was part of the training, said the use of various products of Bayer Nigeria were demonstrated to them and the compatibility of the product on each crop.

He said they had gone on outreach and had visited a considerable number of farmers on their farms.

