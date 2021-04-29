Basketmouth to release new short film “The Confession of a Bandit”

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian star comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, is set to release his long anticipated short film, “The Confession of a Bandit’ on May 3.

The renowned comedian, Basketmouth, who said he was so excited for the debut of his short film, took to his instagram handle @basketmouth, to announce the movie with an official unveiled poster.

According to him, the long awaited short film ‘The Confession of a Bandit’ is set to premiere on 3rd May.

“The Confession of A Bandit (A Short Film) May 3rd,” he wrote.

He added that the cast list which includes: Basketmouth, Funnybone, Buchi and Senator, were well known for their hilarious comedy.

“We know we’re in for a good laugh and can’t wait to see the magic these superstars have created together again”.

These fantastic actors also star in Basketmouth’s TV series “My Flatmates” and the web series “Papa Benji“.

Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian, presenter, MC, TV host and actor.

He is popularly considered a driving force in the country’s stand-up comedy industry.

Besides his TV series, Basketmouth has also shown his versatility in making skits and succeeded as well.

it would be recalled that the comedian once trended the #TwoThingsChallenge on Social Media and currently runs many comedy series on his YouTube Channel like Mambo & BonnyFace and The Secrets of Lulu.

In 2014, Basketmouth starred in a Nigerian film titled ‘Head Gone’ and he once announced that he was working on a Nollywood horror film, ‘The Exorcism of Alu’.

In 2005 and 2006, Basketmouth won the National Comedy Award and the awards for Best Stand-up Comedian of the Year.

The star comedian appeared in the Africa Magic show ‘My Flatmates’ in 2016 and in Dec. 2020, he started his comedy web series titled, “Papa Benji”.

He launched a record label, ‘Barons World Entertainment’ in 2014.

He released a highlife album titled ‘Yabasi’ as a soundtrack for the movie ‘Papa Benji’ in Nov. 2020 and the album featured artists like Ladipoe, BOJ, The Cavemen, Bez, Wake, Duncan Mighty, Flavour and Phyno. (NAN)

