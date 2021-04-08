Basement Search Reality TV Show winner to get N25m, car

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Basement Africa Productions, Engr Okiemute, has said that the winner of the Basement Search Reality TV show tagged: ‘The Film Makers Edition’ will go home with a car gift and other items worth twenty five million naira.

Recall that the organizers have so far covered the City of Warri and Port Harcourt where thousands of Nollywood lovers and aspiring actors besieged the audition venue for a spot at the Basement Search Reality Tv show.

In a statement made available to journalists, the CEO said participants are expected to showcase their acting skills to impress the celebrity judges.

According to him, other places covered include Aba, in Abia State, Owerri and Awka.

He added that on the 10th and 13th of April, the audition train is expected to hit Enugu and Benin at Ofuobi African Cultural Centre and Hexagon respectively while April 16th, 20th and 24th are for Golden Tulip Hotel Jericho, Ibadan; Grand Cubana, Abuja and Vienna Hotel, Asaba respectively.

Accreditation for participants kicks off at 10a.m.

The stakes are high and the competition is getting tougher as the train is expected to go round a total of 10 locations to pick potential film makers into the House, where contestants will compete for the grand prize of a brand new car and 25million worth of prizes.

According to the organizers, it is a reality show where 30 housemates will be elected to the house for 42 days and movie makers will be available to develop the movie making skills of the house mates.

The winner will emerge by votes of the viewing audience at home who are expected to vote for their favourite contestant.

According to the CEO, the essence of the programme is essentially to create fresh set of movie stars for the Nigerian film industry.

