Bandits who attacked church are depraved, far-removed from humanity – El-Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has denounced the attack on the church in Chikun LGA, describing it as a shocking act of depraved persons far-removed from humanity.

The Governor said that attacking innocent worshipers who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil.

He sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the Haske Baptist Church and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain in all the attacks. He also wished the injured victim a speedy recovery.

In a statement issued by Mr.Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner forbHome Affairs and Internal Security, the Kaduna State government confirmed the attack on Haske Baptist church at Manini Tasha village, Kuriga Ward of Chikun local of Kaduna State by gunmen.

Mr, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday, said a Medical Doctor, Zechariah Dogonyaro was killed while four other worshipers were Kidnapped.

He said the incident was reported to the government at about 9:30am on Sunday.

“Security agencies reported to the Government that armed bandits attacked congregants at Haske Baptist Church, Manini, about 9:30 am, and killed a worshipper, Dr Zechariah Dogonyaro.”

“According to the report, about four worshippers were abducted from the church.

“One resident, Shehu Mainika was injured in the general area by the bandits. ” The statement said

“In another report received from security agencies, armed bandits invaded Bagoma village, Birnin Gwari LGA and killed six persons, Bala Gwamna, Kasage Ali, Mai Jakki, Makeri Kugu, Haruna Kawu and Ali Agaji“

One person, Salisu Gwamna, older brother of the deceased Bala Gwamna, was injured in the attack.

“Also reported was an attack by armed bandits at Amfu village in Kachia LGA, in which one Mrs Rahila Dauda was shot dead.

"Finally, the partially burnt corpse of a seven-year-old, Abubakar Sarki Musa was found in an uncompleted building in Hayin Danmani area, Rigasa, Igabi LGA. One Saddique Umar, an 18-year-old resident of the area, confessed to killing him, after luring the boy into the deserted building in a bid to steal a phone placed in his possession," he said.

