Bandits kill 2 in Zangon Kataf, burnt 7 houses, one car in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state said that armed bandits on Monday morning attacked Wawan Rafi II village, in Zangon Kataf local government area, killing 2.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said according to the report, two persons were killed in the attack, identified as Joshua Dauda and his seven-year-old son Philip Dauda.

Also, seven houses, one car and one motorcycle were burnt in the attack.

“Security patrols mobilized to the area, repelled the assailants, who retreated into the forests adjoining the location. The troops recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the attack.”

“So far two corpses have been retrieved. The citizenry will be updated on further developments,” he said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attack while offering heartfelt condolences to their families.

