Banditry: ZMSG bans sale of petroleum products

Zamfara Government has banned the sale of petroleum products in areas that recorded recent upsurge of banditry in the state.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, issued in Gusau on Saturday.
Dosara explained that the measure was “in furtherance of the efforts and steps being taken by the government of Zamfara state in tackling the recent upsurge in the activities of recalcitrant bandits in the state.”

He gave the names of the areas affected as: Wanke, Magami, Dansadau, Dangulbi, Dankurmi, Bindin, Munhaye, Kizarah, Kunchin Kalgo and surroundings.
According to the commissioner, the ban is with immediate effect and will be on till further notice.
He explained that all black market operators must stop the sale of petroleum products in the affected areas.
“All filling stations within the affected areas are hereby warned to desist from selling petroleum products to those with Jerry cans or any other container.
“Only moving vehicles are allowed to take petroleum products from the filling stations, henceforth.
“NUPENG and other associations on petroleum products are directed to advise their members to shun any act capable of sabotaging this government order,” Dosara stressed.
The commissioner said that the government had directed security agencies to ensure full compliance and arrest anybody found violating the order.

