Banditry: Niger Gov cries out, says more than 50 villages deserted

By Wole Mosadomi

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has once again cried out over the incessant invasion of bandits to various Communities in the state pointing out that no fewer than fifty villages have been sacked just in only five local government areas of the State.

This he said is causing not only serious humanitarian but also financial crisis in the State and has therefore called on all stakeholders especially the twenty-five local government areas to braze up to generate more funds for the Economic growth of their Councils in particular and the State in general.

Governor Bello who made the position known when he declared open a two-day workshop on strategies for enhancing Internally Generated Revenue of Local Government Councils in Minna, Niger State yesterday particularly called on the local government Councils to look more inward towards embarking and financing laudable projects in their areas.

Describing the Workshop as timely, the Governor said, “there is the need for local government Councils to look inwards and strengthen Internally Generated Revenue by expanding the tax net so as to meet the increasing demands in your Local Government Areas in particular and the State in general.

According to him, “the present IGR cannot sustain the developmental aspirations of the State particularly with the security challenges that have bedeviled some parts of the State. “While Government is making efforts to boost its revenue, it must block leakages, cut down costs and government will not hesitate to do away with Local Government Staff that are not adding value.

“As we speak, we have not less than 50 villages deserted across 5 local governments now. Where do we get the resources to take care of them if 80% of our resources goes to those that do not add value to the system?

“Now we have to deal with humanitarian problems and security problems and all these require resources that we do not have so the only way we can survive is to increase our IGR.

“At the moment we have over 3,000 IDPs in Minna apart from other local governments,” he revealed.

The Governor urged participants to be attentive, actively participate and make meaningful contributions that will give them more insight into strategies of enhancing IGR for Socioeconomic development at the local government levels.

Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Muhammad Ahmed Dabban and the Permanent Secretary of the Commission Nuhu Garba Ngaski in their separate remarks explained that the workshop was organized for Local Government Directors of Administration and Finance, Revenue officers as well as heads of finance of development areas in Niger State and that the workshop is primarily to ensure proper and accurate implementation of financial memoranda, have internal control system for enhancing revenue collection by the councils, enhance capacity as well as improve the quality of participants in their respective duties among others at the local government levels.

Vanguard News Nigeria

