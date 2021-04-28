Banditry: Matawalle orders demolition of informants’ houses

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has directed security agencies to henceforth demolish the houses of informants and those supplying arms to bandits in the state.

A press release signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Media to the governor, issued to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday, said that the order was with immediate effect.

Matawalle issued the order when Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal paid him a sympathy visit over recent bandits attacks on some communities in Zamfara, which left many people dead and several others displaced.

Matawalle said serious punitive measures would henceforth be taken including the demolition of any house where informants, weapons suppliers and others aiding banditry activities are arrested in the state.

He said the action became necessary in order to fully address the resurgence of banditry in some parts of the state.

According to him, many people who are living mostly in the cities are providing information to bandits in the bushes.

“The activities of the informants is creating a lot of problems in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state,” he noted and called for the active support of citizens in order to win the fight.

The governor also directed traditional rulers in the state to be vigilant and monitor activities of landlords and tenants in their domain.

He said that this would help security agents to track and arrest suspicious persons before they wreck havoc on innocent citizens.

Earlier, Gov. Tambuwal said he was in Zamfara to commiserate with the government and people over the recent killing of innocent souls in some parts of the state.

He described the attack as devastating, tragic and a serious calamity.

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the attack.

He commended Matawalle for his handling of the security challenges in the state, which had led to the decline in attacks and killing of residents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: