Babatunde Okeyomi gives constituents students scholarship

The LCDA chairman of Ojokoro Hon. Oladipupo Babatunde okeyomi has given out given out JAMB Scholarship to students in the LCDA, noting that the scholarship Will aid the students to actualize their dream of getting tertiary education.

According to him,the scholarship will not only help boost the efforts of their parents financially, it will also help them actualize their dreams.

In her remarks Mrs Agunloye, a widow in the community appreciated Okeyomi for his gesture, according to her, in her 8 years as a widow, no public officer has touched their lives the way Okeyomi has done.

“He deserves our support, he has proven to us that he is a man of his words “ she add

