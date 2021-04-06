Babajide ‘Vibemaster JD’ AJANAKU; Business Manager by day, Disc Jockey & Radio host by night

Kindly Share This Story:

Babajide Ajanaku better known as Vibemaster JD or DJ JD is a US based, Nigerian disc jockey, radio host & talent manager.

Born May 29, 1988 in Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria Babajide relocated to Boston, USA in 2017 to further his Education.

Upon completion of his M.Sc in Business Management at Merrimack college, Massachusetts, he went back to his first love disc jockeying and music business.

In 2019, Vibemaster JD joined one of Boston’s biggest radio stations Boston 87.7FM and premiered New England’s first afrobeats radio show “AFROBEATS IN THE MORNING” which airs every Saturday. He is also the co-host of a dancehall/afrobeats show “PON DI DANCEHALL TIP” and The Afrosurge Show on Afrosurge Radio. He has also interviewed top afrobeats artists like Sauti Sol, Teni, Dj Tunez & Vector to mention a few. He also a co-owner of Afrosurge Radio, an online radio which caters solely to African/afrobeats and African music lovers.

In Nov 2019 Babajide released his first music project, a single titled “LIVE MY LIFE” featuring J-weezy an upcoming artiste to test the waters of the music scene.

He has played at various club events in Boston, festivals and concerts in the New England area.

In 2019 DJ JD played as several concerts, from Teni’s concert, Spring Bling concert featuring Beres Hammond/Jada kingdom/Spragga Benz/ Rayvon, Africans in Boston festival and the Africa Health cup tournament. He was also featured as a guest deejay on Capital One FM & Westside Radio in 2019 both in the United Kingdom and on Mtvbase Africa in 2020.

In 2020 Vibemaster JD started his own Afrobeats club night AFROGBEDU which caters to the African music and Afrobeats lovers. He also started his own Talent/Music management company VIBEMASTER MANAGEMENT that represents J-weezy, an emerging Nigerian artiste.

Vibemaster JD Is also a part of the disc jockeys in Massachusetts that lead press conferences for Afrobeats artistes. He is also the the founder of afrobeats radio on club house to give artistes opportunities to have their music featured on different radios stations globally.

