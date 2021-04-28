Azuka Okwuosa may be APC’s Game changer in the Anambra state November polls

Kindly Share This Story:

Hon. Azuka Okwuosa has continued to prove that he is the right man for APC in Anambra this November. At an event held on April 27, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja organized by the Anambra APC Patriots, Okwuosa clearly distinguished himself as the perfect candidate to lead the party to a well-deserved victory in the coming Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections.

The party aspirants Sir Azuka Okwuosa, Dr. George Moghalu, Col. Arc. Geoff Onyejegbu Rtd., Dr Andy Ubah, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Chief Ben Etiaba FCA, Dr. Paul Orajiaka, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Comrade Maxwell Okoye presented themselves to speak to the APC guests.

With over 32 years of leadership experience within the state as well as the eastern region, Okwuosa reiterates that his vast understanding of the terrain and his first-hand contact with the grassroots sets him apart from other aspirants within and outside the party.

At the delectable event which was largely attended by high profile party stakeholders like Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN GCON the Vice President of the Federal Republic, Federal ministers Uche Ogah, Festus Keyamo SAN, APC Former Vice Chairman South East Chief Emma Eneukwu, Senator Femi Ojodu, former APC National Organizing Secretary Senator Izunaso, Senator Margery Okadigbo amongst several other distinguished nationalists, all the aspirant agreed to a free fair primaries. They also committed to rallying behind the emerging candidate to the point of victory.

According to Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN GCON, APC will need a worthy candidate that is acceptable to the voters and people of Anambra this November. He insisted that the party’s flag bearer be given the necessary support required to clinch the victory.

The people of Anambra need a candidate to trust and commit their votes to. A candidate with a track record of service and the capacity to uphold promises made. APC needs to make the right choice for the people of Anambra.

