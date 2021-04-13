Ayiri Emami remains suspended as Ologbotsere — Iyatsere

Kindly Share This Story:

…Olu of Warri: Selection followed norms, tradition — Ooni of Ife

By Jimitota Onoyume & Shina Abubakar

The Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, has said Ayiri Emami would remain suspended as the Ologbotsere of the kingdom until after the coronation of the Olu-designate, Prince Tsola Emiko.

He disclosed this to Vanguard, yesterday, saying it was a decision by the Council of Chiefs.

The Iyatsere, Chief Amatserunleghe, who is also the acting Chairman of the Council of Chiefs and the Olu Advisory Council said the Regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, and the Ruling House had written to notify the Council of Chiefs of the suspension, adding that the council would set up a committee to try the suspended Ologbotsere.

He said: “I cannot say how long the suspension of the Ologbotsere will last. It is the Olu that will make pronouncement on this. I cannot say the exact time this will last. The Regent and the Ruling House wrote the Council of Chiefs on the suspension and the allegations against him.

“So, we the Council of Chiefs will set up a committee to try him. And until this process is exhausted and the Olu makes his final pronouncement, he will remain suspended. And all this will run until after the coronation of the Olu-designate.”

It will be recalled that the Regent had announced the suspension of the Ologbotsere over allegations of abuse of office at a briefing recently in front of the Olu Palace in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Continuing, the Iyatsere said the chiefs met, yesterday, at the Olu Palace in Warri South over the traditional rites for the late monarch.

Some of the chiefs at the meeting were Gabriel Awala, Yaya Pesu, Brown Mene, Dr Roland Oritsejafor, Solomon Areyenka, among others.

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has hailed the selection of Olu of Warri-designate, saying the process followed laid down norms, culture and tradition.

He added that the Yoruba nation would continue to foster mutual respect and nurture the chain of relationship that bonded the two ethnic nationalities.

A statement by Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, in Osogbo, disclosed that Itsekiri represents a formidable dominion in the history of Oduduwa dynasty.

The statement said: “From the sacred throne of Oduduwa at Ile-Ife, we rejoice with Omooba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the Olu of Warri-designate and Itesekiri people all over the world. We look forward to peace, concord and progress across Itsekiri land during the reign of the Olu of Warri-designate. The descendants of Oduduwa all over the world look forward to a progressive reign of the new monarch.

“We are proud of the blood bound relationship among all the descendants of Oduduwa and our Itsekiri brothers and sisters. We cherish the shared history, common ancestry, common spirituality, shared fears and aspirations.

“Our forefathers stood by each other in moments of thick and thin, they stood shoulder-to-shoulder as one indivisible energy, we hope to keep this precious gift they left for us. We cherish this important history. We shall guide it and defend it for the good of the great civilisation of Itsekiri and Yoruba people, a memory that has survived decades of travails and trials.

“Peace and stability for the people of Itsekiri is our utmost desire. We want to see Itsekiri land witness more prosperity, more fertility, more harmony and peace of mind with their neighbours towards a more united Oodua race and better Nigeria.”

The Ooni prayed for the soul of late Olu Ikenwoli, who he described as a natural traditional ruler, who meant well for his people and a great descendant of Oduduwa.

He said: ” His five years reign as Olu ofWarri contributed immensely to the upliftment of the age-long relationship of the Itsekiri and Yoruba nations. Ogiame Ikenwoli was a fantastic leader and highly respected member of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, NCTRN, so passionate about harmonious coexistence among the nations of the larger Oduduwa race worldwide, Yoruba, Edo and Itsekiri nations in particular.

“We related very closely, we exchanged royal visits, we agreed, just like our predecessors to ensure stronger Oduduwa family ties.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

