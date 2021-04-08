Ayade assures Cross River people of universal health coverage, as Edu commends health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

World Health Day is celebrated on every 7th day of April every Year, with the Theme for this year being; Building a Fairer, Healthier World.

The State’s Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has on behalf of the Governor Of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade promised Cross Riverians a swift shift and revolution in the health sector that would lead to attainment of Universal Health Coverge.

She used this day to commend on the efforts and support of all her Health workers across the State thanking most especially the health pro Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade whose effort has left the State at the top as far as health issues are concerned.

Reminiscing on the journey so far and how much of results/achievements has been recorded within a short period of time as Health Commissioner even in the midst of the world’s most challenging pandemic COVID-19 outbreak and endsars protest that halted major activities across the Country, Dr Edu reiterated that she’s not one who makes excuses as result as well as changing the dynamics remains her focus and priority.

Today our Primary Health Centers, General Hospitals, Laboratories, etc are wearing a new face, we’ve achieved a molecular laboratory to carryout major tests including the COVID-19 test, we have five years accreditation for our schools of nursing, rank top in TB response in country as well as COVID19 response, working actively on reducing child and maternal mortality with so many other outstanding achievements.

The State under the leadership and support of Sen Prof Ben Ayade and all our health workers who even in the midst of the global pandemic and other challenges stood tall and strong. Health is central to human happiness and well-being. It also makes an important contribution to economic progress, as healthy populations live longer and are more productive and this is my dream for Cross Riverians. For the Governor; “health comes first, second and even third on priority.”

A few of Governor Ben Ayade achievement so far includes;

Flag off of the State’s Health Insurance Scheme and commencement of enrollment of cross riverians as it remains free for pregnant women and children under the age of 5.

Renovation and equipping of General Hospitals across the State.

Renovation of Cross River State Ministry of Health and furnishing of major offices

Isolation and treatment centers across Institutions in Cross River as well as strict adherence to Covid-19 precautions in public and religious gathering, Inclusively.

Cross River State being the last to record any confirmed positive Covid-19 case in Nigeria.

COVID-19 Vaccination of over 20,000 Cross Riverians starting from health workers.

First State to bring about the compulsory use of facemasks which became a National trend.

Accreditation of our Schools of Nursing and Midwifery with some

Free Medical Care, Cash/material donations to malnourished children and widows.

Free eye surgeries across the State as over 8,000

Best performing on TB response,

Supply of health equipments to health facilities and Health workers.

Provision/Commissioning of Portable drinking water for PHC Etim Asam in Akpabuyo in partnership with Akwa-Cross USA

Building/Commissioning of PHC Benuatsuan in Obudu LGA.

Sorting out of Hospital bills of poor mothers, less privilege persons and aged men and women.

Building/Commissioning of PHC Ipong in Obudu LGA.

Free Medical outreaches across the State with minor surgeries.

A Well equipped Cool room Store to house vaccine after the EndSars vandalization.

A well equipped COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory after the EndSars vandalization.

Isolation Centers in Institutions, Hospitals, and Prisons

Provision of a brand new Wellness on Wheels truck to tackle Tuberculosis in the State

Provision of Digital Incubators phototherapy Machines for General Hospitals

Procurement of over 100 ICU Beds for Hospitals across the State

Support to Schools with COVID-19 Items.

Health Situation Room for HIV/AIDS Responses in the State.

Flag off of the Basic Health Care Provision Funds.

Support to thousands of Refugees with medical items Etc!!!

3 Referral Hospitals at Etung, Akpabuyo and Obudu. To serve cross Riverians;

