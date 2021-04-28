Attack on Uzodinma: Security situation in Imo worrisome, youth group says

Kindly Share This Story:

Asks FG to fish out perpetrators in 48 hours

By Chris Ochayi

Youth leaders in the country have issued the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of attacks on the home of the Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma.

Operating under the aegis of Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, the youths threatened to embark on mass protest all over the country, especially in Imo State and Abuja should the government fails to arrest the hoodlums.

The President of NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu and the Chairman Governing Board, Dr Yakubu Shendam, who spoke at a joint press conference in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to come to the aid of the Imo state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma as attacks on his life and properties as well as the security architectures in the state are alarming.

According to them, “Small fires snowball into mighty fires that burn down forests and destroy property in their wake if not checked and put out.

“Recent security happenings especially in the South-Eastern part of the country and Imo State in particular have become worrisome. Whereas it might appear at face value as random events, a cursory look will unravel a well-orchestrated scheme aimed at thwarting the burgeoning democratic values and the rule of law in the State by anarchist and bloodthirsty rivals.”

“They retrospect that in less than one month, Imo state has recorded a series of attacks on Federal and State security institutions in a manner that is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.

“First, it was the Federal Prison and then the Police Headquarters and several other related attacks on security personnel.”

The youth leaders further pointed out that as isolated as the events might be, they are the brainchild of enemies of the State and political rivals to weaken the security apparatus in the State, secure weapons, and unleash hoodlums who will carry their grand attempt at assassinating a sitting Governor and the number one security officer of the State.

“True to their schemes but to their shame a group of sponsored gunmen, broke And invaded the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Oru West to assassinate him but fortunately for him, he was not home. They ended up killing the security men attached to the House burning down his house and destroying property worth millions of naira.

Recalling superficially that Governor Hope Uzodinma is the only Governor elected of the opposition party, “APC in the whole of Eastern Nigeria, and the only Governor that’s bringing true dividends of democracy to his people and the whole of the South East. Any attempt on his life is therefore an attempt on democracy and good governance.

“The tension generated by political rivalry in the state may not be unrelated to the attempt on the life of the governor.

“We, therefore, urge security agencies to swiftly investigate and bring those culpable before it gets late. To this end, the Nigerian youth give the federal government a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of this orgy who are bent on destroying the good work Governor Hope Uzodinma is doing for the State.

“Failure to do this will lead to mass protests all over the country by Nigerian youth especially in Imo and Abuja until justice is done.

“We equally demand that the Federal Government beef up security around the Governor to prevent rivals from carrying out their evil intentions”, they added.

