ASUU faults Makinde on sack of LAUTECH Vice-Chancellor

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has faulted Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on the sack of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Michael Ologunde.

The sack, according to the union, was not in tandem with due process. Makinde, who is the visitor to the university had on Friday had directed Ologunde to step down as the VC of the institution.

The academic union justified its stance saying that the governor could only recommend to the Governing Council which is empowered to recruit, discipline and sack a VC and other principal officers.

ASUU indicated its stance after the end of a meeting on Monday.

In a statement signed by ASUU Chairman, LAUTECH branch, Dr Biodun Olaniran, and Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin, the union said: “It received with shock, the press release dated 16th April 2021, emanating from the office of the Hon. Commissioner for Education of Oyo State, asking the Vice-Chancellor to step aside”

“Based on the content of the press release, a congress of the Union was held on Monday (19/04/2021) and registered its displeasure at the said press release because it violated the ​provisions of the University Miscellaneous Act as amended, Ladoke Akintola University ​of Technology law 2020 and the University conventions;“

“That if there is any perceived misdemeanour on the part of any officer appointed by ​the law in the University, due process according to the law must be followed to ​address such.“

“That the Union acknowledges the power of the Visitor to hire and fire on one part and ​that such power is premised on the recommendation of the Governing Council according ​to the extant laws;“

“That as of today, the Governing Council has not been properly constituted in line with ​the law of the university.“

“Our union, therefore, requests that to maintain industrial harmony on campus and the ongoing restoration of the image of the university, the above resolutions should be considered with the necessary urgency.”

Dr Olaniran said, “the office of the Vice-Chancellor which is the highest position in the university. He said ASUU was interested in the protection of the process which prevents arbitrariness and guarantees equity for all stakeholders.

