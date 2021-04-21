ASUP members vow to remain on strike, accuse government of neglect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Wednesday said that they would remain resolute and undaunted in their struggle until the government do the needful.

ASUP embarked on an industrial action on the 6th of April 2021 to press home her demands from the Federal Government.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chairman of the Union , Mohammed Mohammed said it was pertinent to note that only one item has, so far, being addressed amidst the numerous Union’s demands.

“This tepid attitude by the government towards appropriately and timely addressing the union’s demands is a reflection of the culture of neglect that has permeated the Sector overtime.”

“The main objective of the Polytechnic Education, which is, that of promotion of technical and vocational education and training, technology transfer as well as skills development to enhance the socio-economic advancement of a nation is now a mirage within this content,” he said.

According to Mohammed, the industrial action was predicated on the following reasons;”The non-implementation of NEEDs Assessment report of 2014 for the Sector. The non-release of the agreed revitalization fund for public Polytechnics. The non-constitution of Governing Councils in some States Institutions.The non-conclusion of ASUP/FGN 2010 Agreement Renegotiation. The non-release of the 10 months arrears of minimum wage owed our members in Federal Polytechnics and non-implementation of same in several States owed Institutions.

The non-release of salaries owed Staff in some state owned Institutions.

Continued victimization of union officials in some institutions. Non-establishment of a Commission to regulate the Nigerian Polytechnics.

Non-release of promotion arrears in Federal Polytechnics and the payment of same as well as annual increments.’

ASUP also decried the non-implementation of the 65 years retirement age for academic staff in some state owned Institutions.

“Lack of full implementation of the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act as amended 2019 as well as its domestication. ”

“Non-release of the arrears of CONTISS-15 regularization for lower cadres in the Sector.”

The aggrieved lecturers frowned at continued appointment of unqualified persons as Rectors in some Polytechnics as exhibited in the recent appointment of five Rectors in Ohodo (Enugu). Ugep (Cross Rivers), Shendem (Plateau), Mongunu (Borno), and Wannune (Benue).

They described the establishment of more polytechnics as ironical when there were clear manifestations of the complete failure by the government towards satisfactorily funding the existing ones.

“Inefficiency associated with the implementation of the IPPIS platform for the payment of salary in the Sector.

Renewed attempts at inserting illegal provisions in the scheme of Service and Conditions of Service and the non-release of same document.”

“Offensive claims of purported tax liabilities in some Federal Polytechnics by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.”

“In light of the foregoing, the Union remains resolute and undaunted in her struggle till the government do the needful,” they said.

