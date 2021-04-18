Breaking News
Assessing insurgency: Defence Minister, CDS, Service Chiefs storm Maiduguri

2:36 pm
The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), on Sunday, arrived in Maiduguri on an assessment visit, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and Service Chiefs.

Receiving the minister and his team at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, the Theatre Commander, Maj. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, lauded the sustained commitment shown to the operations of the theatre by the minister, chief of defence staff and service chiefs.

He said the troops were grateful for the minister’s visit to interact with them, noting that immediately after their appointments, the service chiefs, led by the chief of defence staff, visited the theatre and had been doing so regularly.

Yahaya explained that apart from collective visits by the service chiefs, led by chief of defence staff, the service chiefs also visited individually to ensure smooth operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the minister and his team had a closed-door meeting with component commanders at the theatre headquarters during the visit.

