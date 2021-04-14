Assailants kill fisherman in Zangon Kataf Community, Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have reported the killing of a fisherman between Zangon Urban and Ungwan Ruhogo in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said the victim, one Adamu Bala, was killed by unknown persons after he went fishing at the river in the said location on Monday 12th April 2021.

“His corpse was found on the river bank yesterday, Tuesday 13th April 2021. He has since been buried.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and condoled the family of the deceased, while praying for the repose of his soul.Investigations into the incident are ongoing,” said the commissioner.

