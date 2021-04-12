ASHON mulls liberalization of moribund govt assets to revive economy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria, ASHON has called on the Federal Government to enhance the economy through deepening the capital market by liberalizing moribund state assets and corporations to become profitable ventures.

ASHON also stated that the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, can achieve a market capitalization of about $200 billion in 2022 with its approved demutualisation.

Speaking on the role of the new structure of the NSE, Chairman of ASHON, Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, explained that the demutualisation of the Exchange would accelerate the transformation of the market as Nigeria’s investment destination.

Appraising the current state of the Nigerian capital market, he noted that all efforts must be geared towards enhancing global competitiveness and the government must also play pivotal role in this regard.

” The Exchange can achieve a market capitalization of about $200 billion in 2022 with its approved demutualisation.

“With its demutualisation, the NSE has joined the ranks of all demutualised markets globally. The process has taken our market several years to actualize and I commend all the stakeholders in the Capital Market ecosystem. Opportunities are there for demutualised exchanges in Africa to collaborate and operate as a single hub to attract capital and investment”.

”For the umpteenth time, we are calling on the Federal Government to deepen the capital market through liberalization of moribund state assets and corporations to become profitable ventures.

