Artist Manager Kaziahh joins Lambo Xtra, Bringing MCKay and the Well KNOWN MemberZ

Nigerian talent manager Kazeem Adekunle popularly knows as Kaziahh has joined Lambo Xtra bringing a client of heavy music artists including MCKay and the Well KNOWN MemberZ.

Kaziahh in the announcement, said: “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity than to work with Lambo Xtra. The team has an incredible reputation for being hardworking and forward-thinking.

“Lambo Xtra also maintains a level of ethics that can sometimes be lost in the music industry. Everything they work on, their initiatives on their artistes highlight the range of capabilities and thoughtfulness of the company.

“Lambo Xtra has always been at the forefront of pushing the underground to the highest level and I’m excited for myself and the bands I manage to be part of what’s to come.”

Soltesh Iyere, the chief executive officer of theMedia 360, the parent company of Lambo Xtra also expressed his joy to work with the talent manager and his artistes.

He said, “I’m incredibly excited to begin working with Kaziahh and the amazing artists he represents. His energy, positivity and sheer determination is second to none and aligns perfectly with that of Lambo Xtra.

“We welcome his invaluable perspective and look forward to developing and uncovering the next generation of important artists alongside him.”

Lambo Xtra is a music magazine based in Lagos which runs a quarterly magazine in Nigeria, with a clear mission to influenced popular culture through its experiences.

