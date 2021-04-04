Breaking News
Argentina’s president tests positive for Covid-19 after vaccination

Argentina President COVID-19
Argentine President Elect Alberto Fernández speaks as he presents his cabinet in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced late Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 (99 Fahrenheit) and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive,” he tweeted.

A PCR test later confirmed the diagnosis.

The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was “physically well.”

“Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits,” he said.

On Saturday he told Radio 750 that he has “no idea how I got infected.”

“I am someone who takes very good care of myself. If it were not for the vaccine, I would be having a very bad time,” he said.

Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11, sources in the presidency told AFP.

Argentina is facing a second wave of the coronavirus with a sustained rise in cases.

The South American country of 45 million inhabitants has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 56,000 deaths from Covid-19.

More than 4.1 million people there had been vaccinated as of Saturday.

[AFP]

