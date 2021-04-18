APC national chairman: Mustapha loyalists go spiritual

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

As the Ramadan period progresses, the people of Ilorin Emirate have begun special prayers ,seeking God’s intervention for their son, Malam Salihu Mustapha, to emerge as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mallam Salihu Mustapha one of the governorship aspirants of the party in the last election in Kwara State, is also a philanthropist and a prominent Ilorin son.

Already Professor Ibrahim Gambari is one of the respectable Ilorin sons, occupying the exalted post of the Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chief missioner of Ilorin Central Mosque, Imam Yakubu Aliagan led the prayer session before the commencement of Friday’s Juma’at service.

Recalling Mustapha’s contributions towards the maintenance of the central mosque, Imam Aliagan prayed God to grant the politician’s heart desires.

Also , an Ilorin High Chief, Baba Isale of Ilorin, Alhaji Abdullahi Sadiq, expressed confidence in the ability of Mustapha to deliver if given the mandate to lead the ruling APC pleading with Almighty God to grant their prayers.

He said the community decided to organise the special prayer for Mustapha because of his outstanding philanthropic gestures and immeasurable contributions to the development of Ilorin Emirate.

“Malam Mustapha has all it takes to lead APC at the national level. He’s intelligent, humane and above all he’s God fearing,” Sadiq added.

Two other speakers, Engr Abubakar Aduagba and Ambassador Tajudeen Olesin, urged the stakeholders to provide a level praying ground for all the APC’s chairmanship aspirants.

They said if this was done, Mustapha stood a better chance to emerge as the national chairman of the party.

” Given his antecedents, Salihu Mustapha will perform creditably if given the chance to lead the ruling APC,” Aduagba said.

Similarly, Olesin who described Mustapha as a great philanthropist and lover of the poor, said:” All men of goodwill in the APC should queue behind Mustapha and ensure his emergence as the next national chairman of the party.”

He called on the APC stakeholders to zone the party’s chairmanship to the north – central zone of the country.

