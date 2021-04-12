APC chieftain urges political leaders to join govt in tackling insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:



Mr Joseph Agoro, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Party (APC) in Badagry, Lagos State, on Sunday urged political leaders to support Federal Government to urgently tackle the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Agoro gave the advice while speaking with journalists at the celebration of his 70th birthday in Badagry.

According to him, this is not Nigeria of our dreams; I am a member of the ruling APC, honestly, the country should be better than this.

“The responsibility of every government is security of lives and property.

“Whatever you want to become in life., security is number one. When you want a business to grow, there must be security, and if there is no security, you can’t have a business.

“I want to appeal to our leaders to fix all the security challenges the country is facing currently,” he said.

Agoro, also a former Executive Secretary, Badagry Local Government area, recalled how he was able to secure the council in the 90s when he was in charge of the council’s administration.

“Our leaders have to look at the challenge of insecurity in Nigeria and put a stop to it.

“All that is happening today in the country can be arrested within 72 hours, if our leaders are serious and sincere to tackle it,” he said.

Agoro insisted that all leaders, from the Governor to council chairmen, Obas and traditional chiefs, were aware of insecurity challenges in the country, and should as result jointly find ways of addressing it.

On his 70th birthday celebration, the APC chieftain said he dedicated his life to God and his community.

“I am happy and fulfilled, I give glory to God. God has done wonderfully well for me. He has has blessed me, my children, wife and family,” he said.

In his remarks, Oba Adekanmbi Oyekan Possi III, the Alapa of Apa of Egun Awori, Apa Kingdom, described Agoro as “a peaceful and loving personality”.

According to the monarch, I thank God for his life, I’m happy with what I see here today.

“When you are nice, many people will gather round you. Today is Agoro at 70. At 70, he is looking younger than his age,” he said.

