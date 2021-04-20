Anybody saying that Nigeria is stronger now is living in fool’ s paradise – Mbazulike Amechi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Chief Mbazulike Amechi, first republic Aviation Minister has said that anybody saying that Nigeria is alright and stronger at the moment is not only sick but is living in a fool’s paradise.

Reacting to a recent statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before he left Nigeria for a medical trip abroad that Niger is stronger when united than when divided, Amechi stated that with the present economic downturn, insecurity and instability, Nigeria is not as strong as it should when united.

Amechi who spoke in an exclusive interview during the recent meeting of Anambra Elders and Stakeholders’ ANELDERS, Forum for Good Leadership, held in his country home, Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state, said nobody is against Nigeria being united but it is Buhai himself that is dividing Nigeria through his leadership style.

According to Amechi fondly called The Boy Is Good, “Buhari is the one dividing Nigeria

through his leadership style and if he does not want it divided, , he should stop what he is doing”.

ANELDERS Forum for Good Governance had after meeting in his house, came out with a 7-point communique insisting that the next president of Nigeria must come from the South East region.

In the communique,, jointly signed by their National Leader and former civilian Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike) and Prof. Mike Aghadiuno, National Secretary, the forum maintained that 2023 Igbo pres decency is nonnegotiable at all as it is sacrosanct.

The meeting was attended by prominent elders and stakeholders of Anambra state, including Ezeife himself, former Chief Judge off old Anambra state, Justice’ Anthony Iguh who is the national president, past Chief Judges of Anambra state, Justice G. U. Ononiba, Justice Paul Obidigwe and Justice Peter Umeadi and; First female Professor of Mass Communication and Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK Radio station, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna who compiled the communique

Others who attended the meeting were the National VDeputy President of the Forum, Justice Alpha Ikpeama; former

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anambra state chapter, Rev. Ndubuisi John, among others.

In the communique, the forum noted that there must be a clear leadership structure in Igbo land, to disproof the negative branding of Ndigbo as Igbo Enweze (Igbo have no king), commended southeast Governors for proposing to establish a security outfit code named Ebube Agu.

Noting that the Eastern Security Network, ESN established by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, was necessitated by the lack of a regional security network, the forum urged the southeast Governors to do more in the area of security by encouraging the vigilante group with adequate logistics and at the time equipping our schools and markets with CCTV and other surveillance gadgets.

They described ban on open grazing as commendable and urged the governors to enforce the lawfully, even as they vehemently condemned the new wave of insecurity and appealed to the perpetrators, whoever they may be, to stop the senseless acts.

They called on the federal government to carry out discreet investigations aimed at fishing out the perpetrators of these dastardly acts and bring them to book, rather than pointing accusing fingers at IPoB, thereby giving a dog bad name in order to hang it.

